Herschel Walker Has Ties To Energy Company Accused of Marketing Scheme

Photo: Getty Images

Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker once served as a figurehead and partner for a subsidiary of an energy company that has been repeatedly called out for alleged deceptive practices, a CNN report reveals.

In 2012, Walker’s technology company 34 Technologies partnered with Momentis, a subsidiary that sold online marketing services under Just Energy, which has been investigated by attorney generals in multiple states for its sale practices.

The former football player’s partnership with Momentis doesn’t appear to have been a part of previous investigations, but the parent company Just Energy has been accused of reeling customers into long-term contracts falsely claiming to save them money, especially targeting the elderly and those with language barriers.

Walker was featured in product promotion for Momentis and spoke at a convention for the subsidiary of Just Energy, where CEO Andy Walker referred to the GOP Senate nominee as a “partner.”

“We obviously want you to know that Herschel is not just somebody we brought up on stage,” McWilliams said. “He is a partner in Momentis.”

Yet Walker has never listed the company on his business website, which includes all the companies owned by the Georgia native, CNN reports.

Walker’s business record has been highly scrutinized, but his past ties to Just Energy have yet to be highlighted.

His campaign hasn’t commented on CNN’s findings as of Friday (July 8).