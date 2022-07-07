Mother’s Dies From Heartbreak, Son’s Killer Police Officer Goes Free

A Mother’s Death From A Broken Heart While Her Son’s Police Officer Killer Goes Free

Marla Taylor was a Westside resident, an accomplished nurse at University of Chicago Hospital, and the mother of one child. His name was Donnie A. Taylor, Junior.

On July 11, 2000, Donnie A. Taylor, Jr. was shot to death while talking with two other men and a woman. Witnesses identified the shooting suspect; police apparently arrested him. But because he was a “police officer,” who worked for the Corrupt Practices Unit of the Internal Affairs Division, he was arrested but never arraigned for that murder.

Before her passing, a well-known and controversial police detective assured Marla Taylor he was going to catch her son’s killer. He never told her that he did, but that they decided to let him go free. Marla Taylor passed away, grieving the loss of her only son.

In December of 1996, the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s office announced indictments against seven Chicago police officers. That case became known as the “Austin Seven” corruption case. It was branded under the code name, “Operation Broken Star.”

What the indictments did not reveal was that “Operation Broken Star” grew out of, “A diabolical scheme, by the CPD Internal Affairs Division, to frame the seven accused officers by faking an alleged robbery that I-A-D itself created and carried out,” according to former 15th District officer T.C. McCoy.

McCoy will lay out how these two, seemingly separate events merged into, “A chain of conspiracy, deceit, and official misconduct at the highest levels of government.”

It is a conspiracy that continues to create victims, today.

McCoy and his supporters will demand that Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul designate a State’s Attorney in another county, to convene a grand jury to investigate their claims against officer Phillip K. Edwards who, by all accounts, remains at Area-4 Headquarters at Kedzie and Harrison lockup, 22-years later, to be arraigned for the murder of Donnie A. Taylor, Junior.