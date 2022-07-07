Atlanta Rapper Gunna Denied Bond, Will Remain in Jail Until 2023 Trial

Gunna will have to remain behind bars until his trial. On July 7, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville denied bond for the Atlanta-based rapper, according to Billboard.

In May, Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) was indicted along with rapper Young Thug who are both on the Young Stoner Life record label. Fulton County prosecutors claim that YSL uses the record label as a front while conducting criminal activity. In the 88-page indictment, several members of YSL were charged with crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and illegal firearm possession.

During today’s bond hearing, Gunna’s attorneys suggested an “extreme bond that would include house arrest and recorded phone lines.”

However, Judge Glanville refused to grant Gunna a bond because prosecutors believe the “Pushin P” rapper will intimidate witnesses while he’s out on bail.

“I realize that Mr. Williams is presumed innocent,” Judge Glanville said. “However, in this particular circumstance there have been significant [claims] about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community.”

As a result, Gunna will remain incarcerated until his trial which will begin in January 2023.

In June, Gunna released a statement saying, “Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones. We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride, and Persistence.”