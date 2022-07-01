GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS MAROON 5 AND USHER TO HEADLINE 2022 BELOVED BENEFIT JULY 7, 2022

The Beloved Benefit, a community impact event that galvanizes the city of Atlanta and aims to inspire positive change through greater economic mobility, announced three-time Grammy Award-winning pop band Maroon 5 and eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher as the featured performers for the upcoming event. NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the emcee of this year’s Benefit, which will also honor the legacy of Congressman John Lewis.

As previously announced, the 2022 Beloved Benefit was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns, and will now take place on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Along with performances by Maroon 5 and Usher, the event will feature an unforgettable program filled with inspiring community stories for the thousands of partners, leaders and residents from local neighborhoods who will be in attendance.

“We are thrilled that Maroon 5, Usher and Maria will join us for this iconic event in Atlanta, which brings together community members from all neighborhoods to help drive action and address the key issues facing our city,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility, Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are deeply appreciative of the generous support of our friends, community leaders, sponsors and corporate partners as we endeavor to create a brighter future for our local communities by fostering greater economic mobility among all Atlantans.”

The Beloved Benefit focuses on helping shape Atlanta’s legacy by cultivating a community free of poverty, hunger and homelessness, where racism and prejudice are replaced with love and brotherhood.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will be distributed directly to this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries and community beacons, which prioritize economic and community development at the core of their missions. This year’s beneficiaries are Atlanta CareerRise, Center for Employment Opportunities, The Goodr Foundation, Goodwill of North Georgia, Latin American Association, Quest Community Development Organization, The Village Market and Westside Future Fund.

Currently, this year’s lead sponsors include The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Inc., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot Foundation, The WestRock Foundation, Georgia Power, Peach Bowl, Inc., Truist, The Coca-Cola Company and Sunkist Growers. Additional Beloved sponsors currently include AT&T, Choate Construction, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Google Data Centers, Graphic Packaging International, NCR, Walton Communities and Wells Fargo.

For more information on the 2022 Beloved Benefit, a full list of sponsors, to make a donation or to purchase tables, visit www.belovedbenefit.org.

About the Beloved Benefit

Founded in 2019, the Beloved Benefit is based on the idea of the Beloved Community amplified by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and born out of respect for inclusivity and collaboration of all Atlantans. The event brings together business leaders, nonprofits and community members to not only learn about each other but also build a foundation for future work together. The Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is representative of Atlanta, with musical acts, food and performances that highlight the city’s vibrancy and diversity. Since its inception, Beloved has given back more than $5.8 million in support of area nonprofits. To date, funds raised from the Beloved Benefit have served 38,000 individuals, and 47% of those are children. With the continued generosity of donors throughout Atlanta, the Beloved Benefit’s beneficiaries have been able to impact their community in inspiring ways: 227 employed, 4% recidivism, 247 assisted, 837 homes and 315 educated. Visit belovedbenefit.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @belovedbenefit.