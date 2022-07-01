Digital Daily

Emmett Till’s Family Demands Arrest Of Carolyn Bryant Over Unserved Warrant

The family of Emmett Till is calling on authorities to arrest the white woman who wrongfully accused the boy of rape after an unserved warrant has resurfaced.

The August 1955 warrant accusing Carolyn Bryant Donham of kidnapping 14-year-old Till was recently discovered in the basement of a Mississippi courthouse, according to the Associated Press on Wednesday (June 29). Family members and the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation reportedly found the legitimate document last week during a search.

Serve it and charge her,” Teri Watts, the daughter of Till’s cousin who lead the Foundation, told AP. “This is what the state of Mississippi needs to go ahead.”

Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill certified it as genuine, which identified Donham as “Mrs. Roy Bryant,” according to the news outlet. Reporters also claim the Leflore County sheriff in 1955 didn’t want to “bother” Donham with the warrant because she had two young kids.

“This is the first time I’ve known about a warrant,” Ricky Banks, the current Leflore County sheriff, told AP. “I will see if I can get a copy of the warrant and get with the DA and get their opinion on it.”

The discovery comes over 6 months after the FBI closed an investigation into Till’s murder after finding a lack of evidence. They also couldn’t prove that Donham lied about the accusations against the 14-year-old boy, nor could they find evidence of her recanting her testimony, as alleged in the book The Blood Of Emmett Till.

The young teen, who was accused of making sexual advances at Donham in 1955, was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by her then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. William. After the duo was acquitted of murder charges by an all-white jury, they admitted to murdering Till in a paid interview with a magazine.

Emmett Till’s devastating story is often highlighted as a stark example of racial vigilante justice in America and the gross violence against Black Americans.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

