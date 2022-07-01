Black Tech Week Announces Serena Williams as Keynote Presenter for July Conference

Serena Williams will serve as the keynote speaker to Black Tech Week which will be held in Cincinnati July 18-22. As managing partner of Serena Ventures, the world-class athlete empowers founders with the firm’s Play To Win strategy, merging a champion mindset and unparalleled network to support innovation in industries like fintech, e-commerce and others.

In May, Black Tech Week announced the schedule of events for Cincinnati 2022. Being held July 18-22, the conference includes 60+ sessions and presents 50+ tech influencers, minority innovators and ecosystem builders as featured speakers. In addition to Serena Williams, featured speakers include Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code, Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Hire Runner and Backstage Capital, Janeen Uzzell, CEO of National Black Society of Engineers––and more––sharing their experience and guidance around tech and the startup lifecycle. Black Tech Week’s events are also presented with support from Uber, Main Street Ventures, and more.

“Black Tech Week is a movement in support of the success of ecosystems being built by Black founders,” said Serena Williams, Managing Partner of Serena Ventures. “I’m looking forward to joining this strong community of talent, connecting and impacting the future of technology.”

To register for this year’s Black Tech Week in Cincinnati and view the schedule and learn more about the speakers, click here.