Black Tech Week Announces Serena Williams As Keynote Presenter for July conference

The team at Black Tech Week confirmed cultural icon Serena Williams, representing her investment firm Serena Ventures, as keynote speaker for the conference’s inaugural year in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Today, Black Tech Week, the Black tech ecosystem building conference being held in Cincinnati, OH July 18-22, confirmed Serena Williams as the event’s keynote speaker. As Managing Partner of Serena Ventures, the world-class athlete empowers founders with the firm’s Play To Win strategy, merging a champion mindset and unparalleled network to support innovation in industries like fintech, e-commerce and others.

In May, Black Tech Week announced the schedule of events for Cincinnati 2022. Being held July 18-22, the conference includes 60+ sessions and presents 50+ tech influencers, minority innovators and ecosystem builders as featured speakers. In addition to Serena Williams, featured speakers include Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code, Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Hire Runner and Backstage Capital, Janeen Uzzell, CEO of National Black Society of Engineers––and more––sharing their experience and guidance around tech and the startup lifecycle. Black Tech Week’s events are also presented with support from Uber, Main Street Ventures, and more.

“Black Tech Week is a movement in support of the success of ecosystems being built by Black founders,” said Serena Williams, Managing Partner of Serena Ventures. “I’m looking forward to joining this strong community of talent, connecting and impacting the future of technology.”

To register for this year’s Black Tech Week in Cincinnati, to view the schedule and learn more about the speakers, please click here.

About Lightship Foundation

Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs & ecosystems. We leverage corporate partnerships, specialized programming, and capital investments to drive growth within the minority innovation economy. Since 2017, Lightship Foundation has guided over 200 companies led by women, FOC (Founders of Color), and those representing the LGBTIQ and disabled communities to more than $120M in venture funding across the US. Connect with Lightship Foundation on Linkedin and visit the Lightship Foundation website to learn more.

About Black Tech Week

BlackTech Week is an inclusion focused ecosystem-building festival that partners with founders, corporations and the community to create a valuable experience for investors, entrepreneurs, and techies of every kind. Connect with Black Tech Week on Facebook and Instagram, and visit the Black Tech Week website for more information.