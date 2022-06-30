Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Joins Door Dash Advisory

DoorDash is excited to introduce Pinky Cole, Owner and Founder of Atlanta-based vegan hamburger chain Slutty Vegan, as its next Chief Restaurant Advisor.

Beginning yesterday and for the next year, Pinky will serve as the “Voice of the Industry” to help further infuse local operator perspectives into key conversations at DoorDash.

Pinky, who was once a Dasher herself, started with a ghost kitchen, then one food truck and has since grown Slutty Vegan to multiple brick-and-mortar stores with a vision to become a billion-dollar empire within the next few years. Pinky now has products ranging from a shoe deal, a foundation, an upcoming cookbook, and a vision to become a billion-dollar brand within the next few years.

Last year, Chef Stephanie Izard, Chef and Owner of Girl and the Goat, assumed the year-long role where she advised on short-term and long-term initiatives including the Merchant Experience Partner Program on how to better support all US-based DoorDash restaurant partners.

As the role evolves for its second year, DoorDash leaders, employees, and local restaurateurs will have the opportunity to discuss hot button items with Pinky like how to better support restaurant partners with reaching customers and giving back to local communities they operate within.

More details about the role including quotes from Pinky and Tom Pickett, Chief Revenue Officer at DoorDash, can be found in the blog post here (imagery: here).