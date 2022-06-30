Sen. Raphael Warnock holds 10-point lead over Herschel Walker, according to new poll

A new poll sheds light on the highly-anticipated Senate and gubernatorial races in Georgia. On June 28, the Quinnipiac University poll revealed that Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a 10-point lead over his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

The poll states that 54% of registered voters support Warnock and 44% support Walker. In recent weeks, Walker hasn’t done much to help his cause by making several gaffes in the media and while on the campaign trail.

During an appearance on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Walker suggested that there were 52 states in America. “If you don’t believe in the country, leave and go somewhere else,” Walker said, aiming his statement at Stacey Abrams. “If it’s the worst state, why are you here? Why don’t you leave? Go to another, there’s, what, 51 more other states that you can go to?”

Walker, who has made it a point to speak out against absentee fathers, recently revealed that he fathered three children who were previously unknown to the public.

Warnock and Walker are both achieving overwhelming support from their respective parties, but independent voters favor Warnock 62% to 33%.

In terms of the gubernatorial race between Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp, the poll states that the two candidates are tied at 48%.

Both races will be key during an election season that will bring national attention to Georgia.