R. Kelly Gets 30 Years in Prison

After a few decades of delays and legal sidestepping, R Kelly’s much anticipated – and according to many – long-overdue justice is finally served. Robert Sylvester, 54, Kelly appeared in a New York court on Wednesday, where he was handed a 30-year prison sentence by a after being convicted of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which “prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution,”

In addition to the crimes he was convicted of in New York, Kelly also faces multiple charges in Chicago and Minnesota. The trial in Illinois is scheduled to begin on Aug. 15, 2022.

“He began collecting girls and women like they were things, hoarding them like objects,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez said during the New York trial.

Kelly’s attorney Nicole Blank Becker tried to appeal to the judge for leniency after portraying the singer’s accusers as women who just “want[ed] to make a name for themselves by accusing Kelly.” She also cited the fact that Kelly grew up in a deprived environment and is functionally illiterate and may have been a victim himself of financial and civic abuses.

The judge however didn’t concede and imposed the harsh sentence along with a tongue lashing as he sentenced Kelly who has been suspected of abusing girls, including the late superstar singer Aaliyah, since the 1990s.