Brittney Griner’s Wife to Appear on Rev. Al Sharpton’s Show Today

Wife Of Brittney Griner, Women’s Basketball Star Detained In Russia, To Appear On Rev. Al Sharpton’s Radio Show This Afternoon

Cherelle Griner, the wife of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, will appear on Rev. Al Sharpton’s Keepin’ It Real radio show at 1 p.m. today. Brittney Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrest at a Moscow airport in February, with the U.S. State Department arguing she was wrongfully detained. The arrest came as Russia invaded Ukraine in a move widely condemned around the world. Cherelle Griner has called on the U.S. government to increase its efforts to bring the two-time Olympic gold medalist home.

WHO:

Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network

WHERE:

SiriusXM Urban View – Channel 126

WLIB 1190AM (New York)

For a full list of stations that carry Keepin’ It Real, click here.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

1 p.m. EST

