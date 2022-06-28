Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Lil’ Kim & More Celebrate Diddy’s Legacy

Photo: Getty Images

Diddy received much-deserved recognition on the BET stage after a decades-long career as an artist, producer, and mogul.

On Sunday (June 26), Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored at the 2022 BET Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award, an annual prestige given to “industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

Diddy’s award was coupled with hip-hop greats Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, The LOX, Bryson Tiller, and more collaborating for a massive performance in honor of the music executive’s impact on the industry.

Leading into the tribute performance, Jay-Z spoke on Diddy’s legacy as clips played of his biggest career moments from fashion shows, to the boardroom, and the studio.

Jodeci started off the all-star set list with their hit track “Can I Talk To You.”

After receiving the BET Her award earlier in the night, Mary J. Blige commanded the stage with the nostalgic “I’m Going Down.”

Diddy then rocked the stage with The LOX, Lil’ Kim, and Busta Rhymes to perform classics from the early days of his career. As expected, the mogul also teamed up with Bryson Tiller for their latest single “Gotta Move On,” which dropped through his new label Love Records in partnership with Motown Records.

The tribute turned emotional when Diddy honored his late ex Kim Porter to conclude the massive collaborative performance that brought the Los Angeles audience to their feet. Collabing with Faith Evans for “I’ll Be Missing You,” footage of his and Porter’s relationship was shown on the BET stage to end the night’s biggest moment.

As the newest Lifetime Achievement recipient, Diddy joins the ranks of Whitney Houston, Prince, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and Queen Latifah, who won the award last year.