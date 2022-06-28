Kemp Rushes to Implement Abortion Ban in Georgia

Kemp Rushes to Implement Extreme Abortion Ban in Georgia

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are rushing to reinstate Georgia Republicans’ extreme abortion ban, originally passed in 2019 and blocked by a federal court of appeals, which bans abortion before most women even know they’re pregnant.

“Brian Kemp has wasted no time — hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned, he’s rushing to gut women’s reproductive rights, working with Attorney General Chris Carr to make his extreme abortion ban the law of the land in Georgia. Kemp’s dangerous law would make abortion illegal before most women know they’re pregnant and could lead to criminal charges against women who get abortions or have a miscarrage. With Georgia’s broken health care system and severe lack of access due to Kemp’s refusal to expand Medicaid, women in the Peach State face a grave and uncertain future if the governor’s dangerous law is reinstated,” asserted Max Flugrath, spokesman for the Democratic party of Georgia.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in January showed over two-thirds of Georgia voters opposed overturning Roe v. Wade, including nearly half of Republican voters.

More on Brian Kemp’s extreme abortion ban: