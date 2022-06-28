Atlanta celebs honored at Miss Diddy LA’s ‘A Toast to Black Hollywood’

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Miss Diddy LA’s “A Toast to Black Hollywood” returned during the BET Awards weekend. Held on a rooftop space at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, the event paid homage to Black creatives and leaders within industries such as music, film, community activism and sports.

Atlanta natives Cynthia Bailey and Jacob Latimore were among the honorees.

During her acceptance speech, Bailey shared how she bonded with Miss Diddy LA over their struggles with fibroids. According to a study by American Journal Obstetrics Gynecology, 80% of Black women and 70% of white women will have uterine fibroids by age 50.

“I recently connected with Miss Diddy over fibroids awareness,” Bailey told the audience. What I loved about her is just that she always supported me. She kept in touch with me when I was in pain. I’m bicoastal now and I can’t thank Miss Diddy enough for welcoming me. I’m excited to be a part of your village.”

Other honorees included Tamika Mallory, Mysonne, Shantel Jackson, Valeisha Jones, Adam Blackstone, Shayla Cowan, Derek Lewis, Nina Parker, Josh Peas, Sierra Lever, Rochelle Balogun, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Trae tha Truth, and Maverick City Music Group.

The event concluded with a performance by Chrisette Michelle.

Photos by: Fye Images, Maurice Hill.