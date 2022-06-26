Go Ahead And Quit Your Job, Just Do It The Right Way

From how much you should have saved up to how to make your exit, the How to Money podcast has you covered.
Hosts Matt and Joel break down the do’s and don’ts of quitting the right way.
“The stakes are high if you handle quitting poorly,” said Matt. “More employees and more workers are quitting than ever before.”
One of the first things the pair cover in the 55-minute episode is the dangers of quitting emotion. According to an article Joel read in The Wall Street Journal, there has been an increase in something called boomerang employees, where workers are having to return to the jobs they left.
“It’s important to be quitting for the right reasons,” he said. “You don’t want to be making an emotional knee jerk decision, because that is going to have the most potential for regret.”
If lower pay is the problem, Matt and Joel suggest talking with your boss about a potential raise structure before walking out. The hosts said negotiating a raise at a job you love is better than taking more money at a job you hate.
“It’s worth having that conversation before you walk in and slap your two weeks notice on your bosses’ desk,” said Matt. “Leaving a job for better pay is a legitimate reason for quitting, but if that is the only reason you want to leave at least have that conversation with your boss first.”
To hear all the tips Matt and Joel have about quitting your job, check out "Quitting Your Job The Right Way," episode 509 of the How to Money podcast.
