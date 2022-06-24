Stacey Abrams, Andre Dickens React to Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade which provided constitutional protection for abortions during the first two trimesters. In a 5-4 decision, the right which stood since 1973 was struck down.

In Georgia, abortion currently remains legal, but Republican lawmakers will likely pass more restrictive abortion laws in the upcoming weeks.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams shared her thoughts on Twitter by posting, “For 50 years, Roe v. Wade safeguarded the right to choose for millions of women in Georgia and nationwide. Today, the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights. I am appalled. Enraged. Undaunted and ready to fight back. Our freedom matters. Our rights matter. We will not be still.”

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act. Also known as the “heartbeat bill,” the act outlaws abortions after six weeks except in cases of rape, incest, and to save woman’s life who is experiencing health complications. The bill was blocked by a federal judge in 2020, but could be moved forward following the Supreme Court’s decision.

Following the ruling, Atlanta’s mayor Andre Dickens also shared his thoughts. In a Twitter post Dickens wrote, “I am sickened by this decision that wrongly and immorally tells women that their bodies are not their own. The choice to have an abortion is one of the hardest decisions of many women’s lives. That choice is informed by a wide variety of factors, and government should not have a role in denying that choice.”

Mayor Dickens continued by stating that the ruling will significantly impact women of color.

“As a straight man, I have never been told by the government when, whether or how to start and raise my family,” he wrote. “Make no mistake: this ruling will most grotesquely impact women of color and those who do not have the resources to travel to find safe and high-quality health care outside their communities where reproductive services are made illegal. I oppose this decision.”