Atlanta City Council Members Issue Statements Following Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Members of the Atlanta City Council released the following statements today after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the ruling overturning protections for the rights of women via overturning Roe v. Wade. As a spouse of a physician, father of daughters and a healthcare advocate, I will continue to work to support women in Atlanta and Georgia.” – Council President Doug Shipman

“Let me be clear, this is not the end. Today’s ruling sets a dangerous precedent as it erodes the right to privacy in America. The conservative Supreme Court is already looking toward rolling back decisions around contraceptives, same sex relationships, and same sex marriage. As a queer person, engaged to be married, this cuts even deeper, and also fuels my drive to fight. This is a dark day, but it is not the last day.” – District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari

“Today, the Supreme Court errored with a ruling that undermines five decades of jurisprudence protecting human rights in exchange for political expediency. Women’s rights are human rights and guaranteeing reproductive justice here would guarantee healthy outcomes for all of us. Losing those guarantees hurts everyone, but even more so the Black, Brown, and other women of color who need help the most. While I’m tempted to say that my indignation is informed by my being a husband to a wife or a father to a little girl, the reality is that I’m furious because I’ve lived my life and chosen my actions with warmth and empathy, and there is nothing compassionate about today’s ruling. This decision harms the most vulnerable of us. Congress must act. Our states must act. We must set into stone our commitment to reproductive justice, and we must not rest until access to reproductive health care is enshrined in our laws.” – District 4 Council member Jason S. Dozier

“A tragic day for everyone in America. Women decide what is best for their bodies, their lives, and their families. Full stop. Atlanta will work tirelessly to be a beacon for maternal healthcare access in the South.” – District 2 Council member Amir Farokhi

“Today, the Supreme Court reversed a 50-year decision in overturning Roe vs. Wade, a fundamental universal principle of choice in the United States. Our silence has never protected us. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Let’s get to work!” – Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites

“I am deeply saddened by today’s decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. This decision is the first in my lifetime that implicitly restricts individual rights. As a husband, supporting my wife through pregnancy and labor, I cannot imagine a world where her power of choice was taken away. Seeing first-hand that childbirth can be a life-or-death decision for many women, it is sickening to now know that the highest court has taken women’s power of choice away, allowing state governments to make decisions for them regarding their reproductive health. Statistics have shown this will disproportionately affect all women stricken by poverty, and overwhelmingly affect women of color who have a higher rate of maternal mortality. As a father of two daughters, I hope for them to live in a democracy that respects and upholds not only their rights, but the decisions they make concerning their own reproductive health.” – District 1 Council member Jason Winston