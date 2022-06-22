Sen. Warnock Gets Insulin Shots Included in Bill

Senator Reverend Warnock Applauds Inclusion of His Affordable Insulin Now Act in Bipartisan Insulin Proposal; Pushes for Speedy Consideration by the Senate

New bipartisan legislative proposal announced by Sens. Shaheen (D-NH) and Collins (R-ME) would address high insulin list prices and lower out-of-pocket costs for insulin; includes Senator Warnock’s bill to cap insulin costs at $35 per month

Senator Reverend Warnock: “I’m proud we’ve successfully grown the coalition in Washington to finally tackle this problem—garnering support for legislative action from key health care activists, the House of Representatives, and the White House—and I’ve been pushing with all of my might to get insulin legislation to the Senate floor”

Announcement is the latest development in Senator Reverend Warnock’s push to lower rising costs for Georgians—including for gas, prescription drugs, groceries and more

Senator Reverend Warnock: “There is now strong momentum to break through the partisan gridlock in Washington and finally make some progress on this issue, so I’m going to keep pushing even harder for Senate leaders to prioritize taking action on the Senate floor to pass our insulin legislation. Georgians shouldn’t have to wait any longer for us to get this done”

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) cheered the announcement of a bipartisan proposal he’s supported to lower the high costs of insulin, which also includes his Affordable Insulin Now Act that would cap costs for insulin at $35-a-month for many patients.

The bipartisan proposal, announced by U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME), follows Senator Warnock’s months-long push for the Senate to take up legislation that will help lower costs for insulin; Senator Warnock introduced his Affordable Insulin Now Act back in February, and has pressed Senate leadership repeatedly to prioritize insulin legislation on the Senate floor. At his urging, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Senator Warnock’s legislation in April with bipartisan support.

“I introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act months ago because Georgians shared with me how they are paying record prices for life-saving insulin while pharmaceutical companies are making record profits,” said Senator Reverend Warnock following the announcement. “Since then I’m proud we’ve successfully grown the coalition in Washington to finally tackle this problem—garnering support for legislative action from key health care activists, the House of Representatives, and the White House—and I’ve been pushing with all of my might to get insulin legislation to the Senate floor. Today’s announcement gets us one step closer to that goal, and toward making insulin actually affordable for millions of Georgians and Americans.”

“I commend my colleagues Senators Shaheen and Collins for their thoughtful work in crafting legislation that would cap costs for insulin, lower high insulin list prices, and has the potential to garner bipartisan support. There is now strong momentum to break through the partisan gridlock in Washington and finally make some progress on this issue, so I’m going to keep pushing even harder for Senate leaders to prioritize taking action on the Senate floor to pass our insulin legislation. Georgians shouldn’t have to wait any longer for us to get this done,” Senator Warnock continued.

Senator Warnock has championed lowering costs for Georgians during his first term in the Senate. In addition to introducing legislation to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month, he’s also sponsored bills to lower costs for gas, limit the cost of prescription drugs for seniors to $2,000 a person per year, lower the cost of essential goods through a sales tax holiday, and he successfully lobbied the White House to investigate apparent price gouging by shipping carriers.