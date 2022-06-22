Georgia Primary Makes Way For Diverse Election Ballot

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.

Georgia Democrats also made history this primary election season. State Rep. Bee Nguyen, the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, is the first Asian American statewide political candidate in Georgia’s history. This election cycle also marks the first time in Georgia history that any party’s ticket has been led by two Black candidates – Stacey Abrams and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

“DPG congratulates Charlie Bailey, State Rep. Bee Nguyen, Janice Laws Robinson, and State Rep. William Boddie, who have joined the historic Democratic ticket alongside Leader Stacey Abrams, Reverend Raphael Warnock, State Sen. Jen Jordan, State Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy, Nakita Hemingway, and many more incredible Democrats up and down the ballot. We are grateful for every Democrat who stepped up to run for office this election cycle, and excited to get to work supporting our strong slate of candidates all the way to victory,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Throughout the Peach State, Georgia Democrats came out in unprecedented numbers this primary election to make their voices heard at the ballot box – a testament to the grassroots momentum our party has been building across the state for years, as well as our strong voter protection operation that has fought to make sure every voter’s voice is heard. With the Democratic nominees for the general election now in place, Georgia Democrats are fired up and ready to continue mobilizing voters and winning across the state in November.”

DPG Mobilization Efforts & Democratic Turnout

With more resources and more full-time staff this cycle than ever before, DPG was able to mount an innovative, successful turnout campaign focused on meeting voters where they are – online, on their phones, and in their communities.

DPG conducted record-setting voter outreach this primary season – increasing phone outreach by nearly 400% and text outreach by almost 4,000% from the 2018 primaries, seeing a 30% increase in volunteer shifts filled, and making its largest investment in digital turnout ads for a primary election. DPG’s voter protection team also filled more than 71 shifts manning the Voter Protection Hotline on the two primary election days.

DPG’s robust organizing and voter protection and education efforts contributed to this year’s unprecedented turnout. More than 724,000 voters cast a Democratic ballot in the May 24 primaries – a 35% increase from the 2018 midterm primary elections, which saw just over 535,000 voters cast a Democratic ballot.