Southwest DeKalb grad inducted in USA Track Hall of Fame

Terrence Trammell is one of the most decorated student-athletes in the history of the University of South Carolina’s Track and Field program. He is a 13-time All-American and 1999 SEC Athlete of the Year. Bro. Trammell competed professionally for 15 years after his college career, before retiring in 2014. He rose to prominence while still in high school, with an upset win in the 110m hurdles at the 1997 USATF Junior Championships signaled the start of a long career at the elite level for two-time Olympian Terrence Trammell that would produce multiple medals across indoor and outdoor championship events. He met with Atlanta Daily World’s Mark Hayes at Centennial Park to talk about his career and his induction into the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame.

Trammell attended Southwest Dekalb High School, just outside Atlanta, GA. His world-class time of 13.87 in 110m hurdles was the fourth-fastest ever by a high schooler at the time, and Trammell credited it to his prep coach, Napoleon Cobb, who Trammell says “always stressed good technique” and was the driving force behind his success. Trammell says, “the funny thing is I didn’t even want to run the hurdles!” And earlier that year, Trammell set a national high school indoor record in the 60m hurdles. With all the attention from these amazing prep performances both in football and Track & Field, Trammell chose to continue his Track & Field career at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. “It was a tough decision because of all the football offers, but I fell in love with track and field,” says Trammell of his decision to head off the Gamecock Track & Field program.