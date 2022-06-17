‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Officially Ends After 13 Years

The Wendy Williams Show is officially closing its curtains after 13 years of syndication, Deadline reports.

The final episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday (June 17). Friday’s episode will include a tribute to its longtime host, but Wendy Williams herself will not be present as her talk show gets axed from the air.

“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson said in a statement provided to Deadline.

Since the beginning of this year, the 57-year-old host battled with health issues that prevented her from dishing about “hot topics” in her infamous purple chair. Rotating guests have filled her seat as Williams was sidelined because of her health.

In February, a source told People, “Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season.”

However, since March, Williams has been adamantly stating that she would return to her daytime show.

“I’m going to be back on the Wendy show,” Williams told Good Morning America in March. “Bigger and brighter than ever.”

Starting this fall, Sherri Shepherd, who filled in as a host while Williams was benched, will now take over The Wendy Williams Show time slot on Fox with a daytime talk show of her own.

