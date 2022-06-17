Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections Approves Precinct Changes

Changes in precincts will be in effect for the June 21, 2022 Primary Run-off Election.
The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted during its June 9 meeting to approve 9 precinct changes for the June 21, 2022 Primary Runoff. Precinct changes include:
Precinct(s) Current Facility Name
Current Facility Address
Proposed New Facility Proposed New Facility Address
AP05 Creek View Elementary
3995 Webb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30005 AP12 A/B/C
Alpharetta High School
3595 Webb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30005
JC03 A/B
Findley Oaks Elementary
5880 Findley Chase Drive
Johns Creek, GA 30097
JC05
Abbotts Hill Elementary
5775 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
JC06 Northview High School
10625 Parsons Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097 JC07
Wilson Creek Elementary
6115 Wilson Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
SS02 A/B
Spalding Drive Elementary
130 West Spalding Drive
Atlanta, GA 30328
SS26
North Springs High School
7447 Roswell Road, NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
07A1
07D1
07M
Peachtree Road United Methodist
3180 Peachtree Road NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Road United Methodist
3209 Mathieson Place
NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Post cards will be sent to all active, registered voters in Fulton County impacted by these changes. The cards will inform voters where they should vote in the upcoming Primary Run-off and provide other important information. Voters may also view their information on the Georgia My Voter Page by visiting https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Fulton County will have more than 200 polling locations open on June 21 for the Primary Run-off Election. For more information, visit our website www.fultonelections.com or download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.
For more Fulton County news, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter #OneFulton at https://goo.gl/Nb1L84. You can also visit Fulton County’s website at www.fultoncountyga.gov or connect with Fulton County government on Twitter at @FultonInfo or Facebook at @fultoninfo.