Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections Approves Precinct Changes

Changes in precincts will be in effect for the June 21, 2022 Primary Run-off Election.

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted during its June 9 meeting to approve 9 precinct changes for the June 21, 2022 Primary Runoff. Precinct changes include:

Precinct(s) Current Facility Name

Current Facility Address

Proposed New Facility Proposed New Facility Address

AP05 Creek View Elementary

3995 Webb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30005 AP12 A/B/C

Alpharetta High School

3595 Webb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30005

JC03 A/B

Findley Oaks Elementary

5880 Findley Chase Drive

Johns Creek, GA 30097

JC05

Abbotts Hill Elementary

5775 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30097

JC06 Northview High School

10625 Parsons Road

Johns Creek, GA 30097 JC07

Wilson Creek Elementary

6115 Wilson Road

Johns Creek, GA 30097

SS02 A/B

Spalding Drive Elementary

130 West Spalding Drive

Atlanta, GA 30328

SS26

North Springs High School

7447 Roswell Road, NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

07A1

07D1

07M

Peachtree Road United Methodist

3180 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Peachtree Road United Methodist

3209 Mathieson Place

NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Post cards will be sent to all active, registered voters in Fulton County impacted by these changes. The cards will inform voters where they should vote in the upcoming Primary Run-off and provide other important information. Voters may also view their information on the Georgia My Voter Page by visiting https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

Fulton County will have more than 200 polling locations open on June 21 for the Primary Run-off Election. For more information, visit our website www.fultonelections.com or download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.

