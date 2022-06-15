Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes Honored at Atlanta Urban League

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes

set to receive Spirit of the League Awards

with other high achievers on June 17, 2022

From mega-successful entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to a returning citizen getting back on her feet to corporations going the extra mile to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion — the Urban League of Greater Atlanta honors these and other high achievers at its Spirit of the League luncheon on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Doors open for check-in 11:30 a.m. for the program that begins at noon at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, 2010 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta. A few tickets are still available at ulgaspiritoftheleague.swell.gives for this first of the summer season of tributes to achievers and philanthropists in Atlanta.

“We held this luncheon in June annually for nine consecutive years before the pandemic put in-person events on hold. Our 2020 centennial celebration of the League in Atlanta also had to wait,” said Nancy Flake Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. “We are thrilled to have such remarkable people to honor as we combine these two celebrations — the 10th Spirit of the League awards ceremony and the kickoff of what is now several Centennial+ events.”

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes, owners of Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, will receive the top Champion award to salute their success in business along with their commitment to giving back to communities where they operate and beyond. As part of the program, the two entrepreneurs will engage in a “stage-side chat,” a conversation with Ms. Johnson to delve into the ways they embody the Spirit of the League.

Awards for high achievement also will be accepted by:

· Two high school graduates from the League’s Project Ready program that prepares youth to enter higher education, military service, or career-track training programs.

· A veteran who overcame homelessness and is now preparing to become a homeowner.

· A mother of four who was released from time served right as the pandemic hit, making her transition to stability with the League’s guidance all the more remarkable.

· A young woman with no background in technology now on track to succeed in the field through a League-sponsored course.

· Several corporations and civic entities whose partnerships make it all possible.

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall will present a proclamation naming June 17, 2022, as Spirit of the League Day in Atlanta. The Rev. Joseph M. Ripley Sr., founder and pastor of The Body of Christ Church International, will deliver the invocation. Anonymous da Band will perform while lunch is served.