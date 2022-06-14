Georgia DA’s receives death threat over Georgia Election and YSL Indictments

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia reports that she is stepping up security to provide around-the-clock protection following a slew of death threats she has received in response to her office’s investigations and indictments in two high-profile cases; a 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) and her empaneling of a special grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump and his involvement in attempting to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Willis says the threats on her life for the YSL indictments for RICO and racketeering charges are not emanating from any of the defendants named in the YSL indictments, but are instead the actions of misguided YSL supporters. “We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment. I would say that [threats are coming from] people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense,” Wiils said in an interview with WSB-TV.

“People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor,” the county’s first black female DA concluded.

Both rappers currently incarcerated at Fulton County jail were denied bonds and both of their trial dates are set for January 2023.

Thug sent a message to fans and supporters at the recent Hot 97’s Summer Jam on June 12 in New Jersey. “I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us. You know, your support during this time means a lot to us.

“I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that freedom. Everybody please sign the Protect Black Art petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

Young Thug implored the crowd to sign the Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art petition, which was created by the CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, and the COO of Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald.