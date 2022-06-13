Sandy Springs’ Residents Come Together To Host The City’s First Juneteenth Celebration

This is our Independence Day, a day worthy of celebrating Black Culture, Black Business, Black Community, and of course our Black fathers,” said the Sandy Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration Committee.

For the first time in Sandy Springs’ history, community leaders and residents assemble to celebrate Juneteenth at City Green, the city’s heart. Juneteenth or “Freedom Day” is believed to be the oldest African American or Black holiday to celebrate the end of slavery. This year, residents created The Sandy Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration Committee to recognize the growing diversity in Sandy Springs and North Fulton.

“Diversity of tradition has not always been widely accepted. We’re extremely proud to witness this community come together to celebrate a significant moment. This event is a part of the much larger fabric of our democracy. African Americans or Black Americans weren’t freed in 1776. Their freedom from bondage came nearly a hundred years later, in 1865. This is our Independence Day, a day worthy of celebrating Black Culture, Black Business, Black Community, and of course our Black fathers,” said the Sandy Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration Committee.

Pastor Henry Bush of Sharon Community Church UMC, the first Black church in Sandy Springs, and Pastor Jacquelin Ratliff of North Springs UMC will open with inspiring words of faith in the fight for freedom. They will be followed by performances from Namari Dance Center, Djoli Kelen, Inc., Southside Soul, and many others to commemorate this historic moment in Sandy Springs. There will also be live music, a daddy and daughter dance competition, and a lot of fun.

What: Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration

When: Sunday, June 19, 2022; 2 PM

Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Who: The Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration Committee & Sandy Springs’ Community