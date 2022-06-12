Christians are in the Mood for Love

by Shewanna P.

While being in deep thought of love, and what it means, this is what God gave me.

King James Version:

Song of Solomon 1:2-4, 12, 14-16e Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love (loving you) is better than wine. Because of the savior of thy good ointments thy name is as ointment poured forth, therefore do the virgins love thee. Draw me, we will run after thee: the king hath brought me into his chambers: we will be glad and rejoice in thee, we will remember thy love more than wine: the upright love thee. While the king sitteth at his table, my spikenard (perfume) sendeth forth the smell thereof. My beloved is unto me as a cluster of campfire (henna flowers) in the vineyards of Engedi. Behold, thou are fair, my love; behold, thou art fair; thou hast doves’ eyes. Behold, thou art fair, my beloved, yea, pleasant:

Song of Solomon 2:1, 3-4, 6-14,16a-16b I am the rose of Sharon, and the lily of the valleys. As the apple tree among the trees of the wood, so is my beloved among the sons. I sat down under his shadow with great delight, and his fruit was sweet to my taste. He brought me to the banqueting house, and his banner (flag) over me was love. His left hand is under my head, and his right hand doth embrace me. I charge you, (put you in oath) O ye daughters of Jerusalem, by the roes, and by the hinds of the field, that ye stir not up, nor awake my love, till he please. The voice of my beloved! Behold, he cometh leaping upon the mountains, skipping upon the hills. My beloved is like a row or a young hart: behold, he standeth behind our wall, he looketh forth at the windows, shewing himself through the lattice. My beloved spake, and said unto me, Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away. For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land; The fig tree putteth forth her green figs, and the vines with the tender grape give a good smell. Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away. O my dove, that art in the clefts of the rock, in the secret places of the stairs let me see thy countenance, let me hear thy voice; for sweet is thy voice, and thy countenance is comely. My beloved is mine and, I am his:

Song of Solomon 3:1-7 By night on my bed I sought him whom my soul loveth: I sought him, but I found him not. I will rise now, and go about the city in the streets, and in the broad ways I will seek him whom my soul loveth: I sought him, but I found him not. The watchmen that go about the city found me: to whom I said, Saw ye him whom my soul loveth? It was but a little that I passed from them, but I found him whom my soul loveth: I held him, and would not let him go, until I had brought him into my mother’s house, and into the chamber of her that conceived me. I charge you, O ye daughters of Jerusalem, by the roes, (gazelles, African and Asiatic antelopes) and by the hinds of the field, that ye stir not up, nor awake my love, till he please. Who is that that cometh out of the wilderness like pillars of smoke, perfumed with myrrh and frankincense, with all powders of the merchant? Behold his bed, which is Solomon’s; threescore (60) valiant men are about it, of the valiant of Israel.

Song of Solomon 4:1a-1c, 3-8b, 9-11b, 12 Behold, thou art fair, my love; behold, thou art fair; hast dove’s eyes within thy locks (curls of hair): Thy lips are like a thread of scarlet, and thy speech is comely: Thy temples are like a piece of a pomegranate within thy locks. Thy neck is like the tower of David builded for an armory, whereon there hanged a thousand bucklers, all shields of mighty men. Thy two breasts are like two young roes that are twins, which feed among the lilies. Until the day break and the shadows flee away, I will get me to the mountain of myrrh, and to the hill of frankincense. Thou art fair, my love; there is no spot in thee. Come with me from Lebanon, my spouse (bride), thou hast ravished (taken away) my heart, my sister, my spouse; (bride) thou hast ravished my heart with one of thine eyes, with one chain of thy neck. How fair is thy love, my sister, my spouse ! (bride) how much better is thy love than wine! And the smell (fragrance) of thine ointments (perfume) than all spices! Thy lips, O my spouse, drop as the honeycomb: honey and milk are under thy tongue; a garden enclosed (fenced in) is my sister, my spouse; a spring shut up, a fountain sealed.

Song of Solomon 5:1-3, 8-13, 16 I am come into my garden, my sister, my spouse: I have gathered my myrrh with my spice; I have eaten my honeycomb with my honey; I have drunk my wine with my milk: eat O friends; drink, yea, drank abundantly, O beloved. I sleep, but my heart waketh: it is the voice of my beloved that knocketh, saying, Open to me, my sister my love, my dove, my undefiled: for my head is filled with dew, and my locks with the drops of the night. I have put off my coat; how shall I put it on? I have washed my feet; how shall I defile them? I charge (command) you, O daughters of Jerusalem, if ye find my beloved, that ye tell him, that I am sick (faint with desire) of love. What is thy beloved more than another beloved, O thou fairest among women? What is thy beloved more than another beloved, that thou dost so charge us? My beloved is white and ruddy, the chiefest (leader) among ten thousand. His head is as the most fine gold, his locks are bushy, and black as a raven. His eyes are as the eyes of doves by the rivers of waters, washed with milk, and fitly set. His cheeks are as a bed of spices, as sweet (fragrant) flowers: his lip[s like lilies, dropping sweet smelling myrrh. His mouth is most sweet: yea, he is altogether lovely. This is my beloved, and this is my friend, O daughters of Jerusalem.

Song of Solomon 6:1-3b, 4a-4b, 4d, 8a, 8c,9a-9e, 9f, 10 Whither is thy beloved gone, O thou fairest among women? Whither is thy beloved turn aside? That we may seek him with thee. My beloved is gone down into his garden, to the beds of spices, to feed in the gardens, and to gather lilies. I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine: Thou art beautiful, O my love, terrible (glorious) as an army with banners. There are threescore queens, and virgins without number. My dove, my undefiled (pure one) is but one; she is the only one of her mother; she is the choice one of her that bare her. The daughters saw her, and blessed her; and they praised her. Who is she that looketh forth as the morning, fair as the moon, clear as the sun, and terrible as an army with banners?

Song of Solomon 7:1-3, 6-12 How beautiful are the feet with shoes, O prince’s daughter! The joints of thy thighs are like jewels, the work of the hands of a cunning workman. Thy navel is like a round goblet, which wanteth not liquor: thy belly is like an heap of wheat set about with lilies. Thy two breasts are like two young roes that are twins. How fair and pleasant art thou, O love, for delights! This thy stature is like to a palm tree, and thy breast to clusters of grapes. I said, I will go up to the palm tree, I will take hold of the boughs (branches) thereof: now also thy breasts shall be as clusters of the vine, and the smell of thy nose like apples. And the roof of thy mouth like the best wine for my beloved, that goeth down sweetly, causing the lips of those that are asleep to speak. I am my beloved’s and his desire is towards me. Come, my beloved, let us go forth into the field; let us lodge (rest) in villages. Let us get up early to the vineyards; let us see if the vine flourish, whether the tender grape appear (open) and the pomegranates bud forth: there will I give thee my loves.

Song of Solomon 8:4, 3, 5a-5b, 6a-6b, 7a-7b, I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem, that ye stir not up, nor awake my love, until he please. His left hand should be under my head, and his right hand should embrace me. Who is this that cometh up from the wilderness, leaning upon her beloved? Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm: for love is strong as death; Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: