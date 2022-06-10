Taraji P. Henson Returns To Host BET Awards on June 26

Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host the “BET AWARDS” LIVE from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The “BET AWARDS” was the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 in 2021. “BET AWARDS” 2022 airs LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET/PT.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” said Taraji P. Henson. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

Most recently Henson’s TPH Entertainment struck an overall deal with BET Studios, an unprecedented studio venture launched in September 2021 powered by the infrastructure and financing of BET and Paramount to produce original content for an array of internal buyers, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+, and BET. Additionally, BET Studios places programming on third-party platforms seeking best-in-class content from both leading and rising Black creatives.