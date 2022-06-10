Jussie Smollett’s Directorial Debut, B-Boy Blues, Premieres in ATL

B-Boy Blues the film adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling novel, hosted its private screening film premiere on Wednesday, June 8 at Silverspot Cinema in Atlanta with a room filled with nearly 200 LGBTQ influencers, community organizations and cast and crew. Followed by the supermassive film premiere, was a Q&A hosted by Dr. Daniel Black with the cast, Jussie Smollet, James Earl Hardy and Mona Scott-Young. “B-Boy Blues,” is available now on BET+.

Other celebrity attendees included: Kandi Burruss, Miss Lawrence, Shamea Morton, Euro Got it and Brian Jordan Jr. The stellar event was sponsored by ViiV Healthcare.

The film, which won the Narrative Feature Fan Favorite Award at the 2021 American Black Film (ABFF) where it debuted, also won the Best Feature Audience Award at Outshine. It is produced by A Super Massive Movie, It’s All Jood Productions and Winnienoah Productions in association with Monami Entertainment, and marks the feature film directorial debut of Emmy nominated producer (Giants) and multi-NAACP image Award-winning actor and director, Jussie Smollet.

Timothy Richardson (David Makes Man), Grammy-winning singer/actor Ledisi, NAACP Image Award nominee Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Broderick Hunter (Insecure), Marquise Vilson (Tom Swift), and newcomer Thomas Mackie star in the film.

“B-Boy Blues is a beautifully bold, funny, heartwarming bro-mance and I was thrilled to partner with Jussie to help this wonderful film gain greater exposure,” says executive producer Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment. “Falling head over heels and fighting for love are universal emotions and experiences, and we are so grateful to BET+ for shining a powerful spotlight on the still seriously underrepresented black LGBTQ+ community and bringing this impactful love story to an even greater audience”

About the film adaptation, Hardy says, “I tip my hat to the entire B-Boy Blues Film family and especially Jussie, who shared the vision, honored the novel’s cultural imprint, and was bold enough to don the producer’s cap and step into the director’s chair. Judging from the result, I placed my baby in the right hands.”

The film is financed by Smollett and Cleveland-based radio broadcast investor Tom Wilson for A SuperMassive Movie, with fellow executive producers, James Earl Hardy for It’s All Jood Productions, Madia Hill-Scott for Winnienoah Productions and Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie Gayle for Monami Entertainment. Frank Gatson also serves as executive producer along with co-executive producers Sampson McCormick and Stephanie Frederique. The film adaptation was written by Smollett and Hardy.