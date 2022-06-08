Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Comes to TSP Live 2022 in Atlanta

NBA Legend and ground-breaking entrepreneur will headline the ultimate online sales and marketing event for African American entrepreneurs.

Legendary five-time NBA champion and ground-breaking entrepreneur, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, will keynote TSP LIVE 2022 conference this month. Presented by Traffic Sales and Profit, the premier community for purpose-driven African American business owners and entrepreneurs, TSP LIVE will take place from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25, at The Hotel at Avalon (9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, GA 30009).

“It’s hard for us to contain our excitement having Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson as the primary keynote for TSP LIVE,” says Lamar Tyler, Black business leader and co-founder of Traffic Sales and Profit. “He’s in a rare space when it comes to what he has achieved as an entrepreneur, and this is exactly the type of person and influence we want to put in front of our audience.”

Considered the ultimate online sales and marketing event for African American entrepreneurs, TSP LIVE is a three-day, deep-dive sales and marketing boot camp that is unlike any other conference experience. TSP LIVE is a gathering spot of top-performing Black businesses who are owners of everything from brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce brands to service-based and product-based businesses.

“When we say that TSP LIVE is a conference like no other, we mean it,” adds Tyler. “When you walk through the door, you immediately know what Black Excellence feels like; especially because there are Black Millionaires walking through our hallways who have achieved trailblazing success in e-commerce, beauty and apparel brands, technology, restaurants and hospitality, law and medical fields, accounting and finance, and many more professional industries, and they’re openly sharing business advice and gems of success on the spot. Those who attend TSP LIVE gain access to expert training, resources and tools that are necessary to drive more traffic and leads to their websites, convert more sales of their products and services, and increase more profit in their small businesses. They walk away ready to win, and we’re proud to help them do just that.”

Additional TSP LIVE 2022 speakers include Ronnie Tyler, COO, Tyler New Media; Jamal Miller, CEO of Miller Media Group; Myron Golden, PhD, Business Mentor and Keynote Speaker; Charis Jones, CEO and Chief Designer of Sassy Jones; and many more!

TSP YOUTH INITIATIVE LAUNCHES AT TSP LIVE 2022

TSP LIVE 2022 will also mark the inaugural launch of the TSP Youth Initiative. Created to expose aspiring youth, ages 13-21, to the amazing and limitless world of entrepreneurship, the TSP Youth Initiative is an opportunity to ignite young minds by teaching them real-world skills and strategies to take their business ideas to the next level.

“Empowering young people in the Black community is one of the three pillars of our Traffic Sales and Profit community,” confirms Tyler. “We want to pass down the legacy of hard work and excellence that the generations before us provided, as well. Our hope is that by putting young people in the room with six, seven and eight-figure entrepreneurs, they will normalize what excellence looks like in the Black business community.”

The TSP Youth Initiative is an application-based program that will only select 25 applicants this first year. For more information, contact Tyler New Media at 800-479-2695.

Tickets for TSP LIVE are still available. To purchase, log on to www.TSPLiveTickets.com.

For conference media credentials and interview requests, contact Candace Ledbetter at 770-709-1509, or email candace@cnbettermedia.com.

For more information on Lamar Tyler and the Traffic Sales and Profit network, visit www.TrafficSalesAndProfit.com.