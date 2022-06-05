Bible Stories: God’s and Christ’s Angels

“God taking the foolish things to confound the wise.” I Corinthians 1:27

by Shewanna Moore

While imagining being on an interview for one of my books—most notably “Wanting 2 Die & Can’t.” I was in deep thought about the concepts of the book and the Lord himself spoke from heaven and said into my ears and spirit, “Charles’s Angels.” “Huh?” I asked God, “Where does that come in and how does that fit in with you?” God revealed to me that “like Charlie you can’t see his face, but you can hear his voice and the angels work for him.”

In the television program “Charlie’s Angels,” just as in my revelation, all you ever heard was Charlie’s voice and the only thing you would see would be the back of Mr. Charlie’s chair and maybe his arm and fingers holding a phone, but you never saw his face.

Likewise with God, we can’t see him face-to-face, but we can certainly hear his voice. More often than not it is a still soft voice but, when necessary, he can come loud and mighty and resounding like the voice of many rivers.

“And he said, Thou canst not see my face: for there shall no man see me, and live.” Exodus 33:20 King James Version (KJV).

“And his voice as the sound of many waters.” Revelation 1:15c, King James Version (KJV).

“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.” Revelation 3:20 King James Version (KJV).

“And when the LORD saw that he turned aside to see, God called unto him out of the midst of the bush, and said, Moses, Moses. And he said, Here am I.” Exodus 3:4 King James Version (KJV).

“And he fell to the earth, and heard a voice saying unto him, Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me? And he said, Who art thou, Lord? And the Lord said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutest: it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks. And he trembling and astonished said, Lord, what wilt thou have me to do? And the Lord said unto him, Arise, and go to the city, and it shall be told thee what thou must do. And the men which journeyed with him stood speechless, hearing a voice, but seeing no man.

Saul arose from the earth; and when his eyes were opened, he saw no man: but they led him by the hand, and brought him to Damascus. And he was there three days without sight, and neither did eat nor drink. And there was a certain disciple at Damascus, named Ananias; and to him said the Lord in a vision, Ananias. And he said, Behold, I am here, Lord. And the Lord said unto him, Arise, and go into the street which is called Straight, and enquire in the house of Judas for one called Saul, of Tarsus: for, behold, he prayeth, and hath seen in a vision a man named Ananias coming in and putting his hand on him, that he might receive his sight. Then Ananias answered, Lord, I have heard by many of this man, how much evil he hath done to the saints at Jerusalem: and here he hath authority from the chief priests to bind all that call on thy name. But the Lord said unto him, Go thy way: for he is a chosen vessel unto me, to bear my name before the Gentiles, and kings, and the children of Israel: for I will shew him how great things he must suffer for my names sake.” Acts 9:4-16 King James Version (KJV).

“That the Lord called Samuel: and he answered, Here am I. And the Lord called yet again, Samuel. And the Lord called Samuel again the third time. And the Lord came, and stood, and called as at other times, Samuel, Samuel. Then Samuel answered, Speak; for thy servant heareth.” I Samuel 3:4, 6a, 8a, 10 King James Version (KJV).

With Christ you can’t see his face, but you can hear his voice and we his angels do work for him.

“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. St. John 10:27 King James Version (KJV).

Just as the heavenly angels work for God. We too work as Christ’s Angels and work for him.

“I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.” St. John 9:4 King James Version (KJV).

My theory being a woman I must work while it is day because night cometh and I can’t work or see where I’m going either.