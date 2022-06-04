College Gurl’s Guide to Cash for College

“My mission is to create a world of promise and opportunities for students, especially minority students,” says Jessica Brown. She went a former college financial aid counselor is helping future generations get excited about college and teaching young people how they can afford it – And making dreams come true in the process. Atlanta Daily World’s Mark Hayes sat down with the original college Gurl – Ms. Jessica Brown…

IN 2021, the average College Gurl stats included students with an average GPA of 3.25 and an average SAT score of 1115. You might be wondering, “Why is College Gurl” important, and there is good reason for existence and it’s mission. U.S. Census Bureau states that one out of five residents within the District of Columbia live below poverty. Currently, 77% of District of Columbia Public Schools students are economically disadvantaged, with 60% of them being African-American. Meaning more than half of African-American TheDCPS students are at risk of obtaining their educational goals. The U.S. Census Bureau states that one out of five residents within the District of Columbia live below poverty.

Jessica speaks all over the U.S. at a host of schools, universities, organizations, and news networks. Additionally, Apple TV, Diversity Inc., Strayer University, and The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation have sponsored her efforts. She has recently been featured on Good Morning America, ABC Live, The Tamron Hall Show, BET News, FOX Business Network, Essence Magazine, and several other news outlets. Also, she is a graduate of Howard University, Strayer University, and is currently seeking her PhD in Higher Education Administration.

Jessica is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her philanthropic efforts have awarded her the 2020 Mayor Bowser DC HOPE Award, 2020 HBCU Buzz Top 30 Under 30, 2020 WHUR-96.3 & McDonalds DMV Black Excellence Award, 2019 Outstanding Community Service Award of Excellence from Odyssey International, 2018 Dreamer Award from Dream4It Foundation, and 2018 Power of She Award from Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.

The “College Gurl” Tour Bus will be on the road again in the fall and you’d like to assist or donate to help please log on to their website and look for ways to volunteer and donate.