WFP Goes All-In for Black Womxn Leaders with ‘Bet on Us’ in Atlanta

WFP Goes All-In for Black Womxn Leaders with ‘Bet on Us’

Twelve womxn from across the southeast were selected for the political training program.

The Southeast Region of the Working Families Party will prepare more than a dozen Black women and non-binary people to become leaders in their communities, states, and nation. Their annual ‘Bet on Us’ training program kicks off on Friday, June 3, 2022, with the Candidate Cohort.

Womxn from across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina will gather for the two-day welcome event. Attendees will learn important skills needed to help them succeed in the political world. Sessions include learning about communication tools and strategy, a history of Black women in politics, and self-care exercises they can use during the strenuous campaign season. There will also be networking opportunities, so the candidates can connect with and support each other.

“Black womxn have always been the backbone of our communities,” said Britney Whaley, Southeast Regional Director for the Working Families Party. “They already have the skills to be great political leaders, but may not necessarily have the resources or knowledge about what it takes to manage a successful campaign. Bet on Us was designed to give them that access and information so that we can achieve more equal representation in all levels of politics.”

Once the candidates return home, they will continue their training through the Bet on Us online programs. These will convene monthly and include topics such as fundraising, digital organizing, and more. The final meeting will be in person in November, just after the elections.

Bet on Us has prepared womxn across the southeast to run for political office, including Dr. Tarece Johnson and Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward. After completion of their programs, Dr. Johnson was voted to the Gwinnett County School Board, and Rep. Lewis-Ward was elected to represent the 115th District in the Georgia House of Representatives.

This year’s Bet on Us participants are:

Ni’Asha Banks of Savannah, GA

LeDena Bolton of Decatur, GA

Crystal Davis of Greensboro, NC

Da’vita Foushee of Little River, SC

Lydia Glaize of Fairburn, GA

Kimberly Haase of Kennesaw, GA

Catherine Hardrick of Snellville, GA

Evangeline Hundley of Edgemoor, SC

Jasmine Johnson of Blythewood, SC

Keona Jones of Atlanta, GA

Laura Judge of Marietta, GA

Donya Sartor of Jonesboro, GA

Images of the attendees may be found on Google Drive.

The Working Families Party is the political party of the multiracial working class, fighting for a nation that cares for all of us. For more information, please visit https://workingfamilies.org/state/georgia/.