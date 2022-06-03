Atlanta List of WIC-Eligible Baby Formulas Expanded

List of WIC-Eligible Baby Formulas Expanded

More formulas temporarily approved and updated to food package database

The Georgia Women, Infants, and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) has temporarily expanded the list of infant formulas that are available for redemption. WIC vouchers that allow some store-brand infant formula products will be issued to program participants. This is a continuing effort by Georgia WIC to offer flexibilities to WIC participants due to the nationwide formula shortage.

The lists of Georgia WIC Approved Alternate Formulas and the Store Brand Formula Reference Guide can be found on the Fulton County Board of Health website at www.fultoncountyboh.org to assist participants with finding vendors that carry the corresponding issued store-brand formula.

Georgia WIC has also made an update to its system to decrease the number of containers typically issued per voucher to assist participants in obtaining formula.

WIC participants having trouble locating baby formula should contact their pediatrician about appropriate nutritional and safe feeding alternatives.

For more information go to www.fultoncountyboh.org

