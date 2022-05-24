19 Students, 2 Teachers Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School

By Jovonne Ledet
UPDATE: At least 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday (May 24), CBS News reports.
Earlier on Tuesday, the school district alerted the public of an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which sits just outside of San Antonio.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fatalities known thus far during a press conference and disclosed that the gunman was killed by responding police officers.
“He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.
Abbott said the shooting suspect is 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde. According to the Texas governor, it is believed the suspected gunman left his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and rifle.
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said the school shooting took place around 11:32 a.m. While details were still emerging, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted about the active shooter at 1:17 p.m.
“Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared,” the school district shared in a post.
At around 2:00 p.m., parents were able to pick up their kids housed at a local civic center, the Uvalde district said.
Michigan Chronicle Staff Writer Sherri Kolade contributed to this report.
