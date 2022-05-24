19 Students, 2 Teachers Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School

UPDATE: At least 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday (May 24), CBS News reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, the school district alerted the public of an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which sits just outside of San Antonio.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fatalities known thus far during a press conference and disclosed that the gunman was killed by responding police officers.

“He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the shooting suspect is 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde. According to the Texas governor, it is believed the suspected gunman left his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and rifle.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said the school shooting took place around 11:32 a.m. While details were still emerging, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted about the active shooter at 1:17 p.m.