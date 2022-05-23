South Atlanta High School Gets $50,000 for Making a Difference Scholarship

WITHERITE LAW GROUP AWARDED MORE THAN $50,000 TO SOUTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THROUGH THEIR 2022 ‘MAKING A DIFFERENCE’ SCHOLARSHIP

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently awarded $52,500 to 21 graduating seniors from South Atlanta High School through the “Making a Difference” Scholarship. Each recipient was awarded a $2,500 scholarship, which they can renew annually if they maintain a 2.0 GPA and take at least twelve credit hours. Created in 2016 by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, the “Making a Difference” Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. The partnership with South Atlanta High School started just four years ago and in that time Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have awarded 88 scholarships, an investment of approximately $880, 000 in the South Atlanta High School community as students renew each year.

The 21 Making a Difference Scholarship recipients include: Akasha Ali, Honesty Brown, Shirledra Green, Jasmine Harvey, Ge’Naya Hough, Rodriquez Jones, Anaya Mitchell, Parris Morales, Alexander Rivera, Nakiya White, Marquisa Scott, Brianna Banks, Kelly Castillo, Tyesha Hall, Taryn Hill, Alison Hunter, Brianna Mills, Anthony Mitchell, Bryanna Padilla, Zion Thompson, and Sasha Watkins.

In partnership with Walmart, the 2022 “Making a Difference” Scholarship recipients also received dorm room essential gifts.

“Our scholarship applicants have the intelligence and ambition to compete in a post-secondary environment,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Many of them will be the first in the families to attend college and we are happy to provide a scholarship to help them realize their dreams of a college education.”