Black Man Killed by Police at Atlanta Restaurant

The investigation continues at popular restaurant Fogo de Chao in Buckhead, after police shot and killed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins on Wednesday night. Atlanta police responded to a disturbance call at the Brazilian restaurant when they encountered Cullins whose behavior was described “unruly” and was tased with a stun gun.

Cullins managed to get out of the restaurant but was tackled by the restaurant’s security guard. Cullins apparently pulled out a gun during the altercation with the security guard, which is when police open fired, shooting and killing the young black man who suffered from mental health issues.

Cullins’ mother, Mya Speller Cullins, said to WSBTV that her son struggled with mental health issues and he wasn’t in the right state of mind during the day. Hours before the shooting, she called 911 to try and get him to the hospital for help. She and Cullins’ father were actually waiting for a response to their call for assistance when they learned of the shooting.

“I would rather have him be in a psychiatric hospital as opposed to him being outside in a body bag,” she told the news.

One of Cullins’ friends was supposed to meet him at the restaurant, but before she could get there, she received calls that he had been shot.

“I understand that he had a confrontation with somebody, but why was he shot,” Tonjae Burnett said to the AJC. “It’s just so unreal because I was just with him.”