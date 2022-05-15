Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses Get Valuable Assistance in Atlanta

Monty Bruell Joins Oaklyn Consulting to Lead Atlanta-Based Advisory Practice for Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses

Oaklyn Consulting, a Chattanooga-based mergers, acquisitions and capital-raising consulting firm, announced today that Monty Bruell has joined the firm as a partner. He will be based in Atlanta.

Bruell, who will focus on serving the needs of small- to mid-sized minority and women owned business enterprises (MWBEs), is an entrepreneur, business consultant and investment advisor with more than 25 years’ experience. In 2021, Bruell ran for mayor of Chattanooga, highlighting a message of addressing economic disparities in Chattanooga and around the country.

“I’m thrilled to join Oaklyn Consulting, and I’m energized by our potential to help successful women- and minority-owned businesses strategize for the future by raising capital, acquiring other businesses or selling,” Bruell said. “There’s a pent-up demand among small- and mid-sized businesses for specialized M&A advisory services to help navigate complex transaction decisions, and we look forward to applying Oaklyn Consulting’s consultative approach specifically to help the owners of MWBEs.”

Bruell has been a principal for MRB Consulting since 2012, working directly with clients on a project basis to develop and execute strategies to launch and scale early-stage start-ups in preparation for funding and growth. He has also been a board member and shareholder for Georgia point-of-sale software company Rapid RMS since 2013. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s in economics.

Oaklyn Consulting specializes in mergers, acquisitions, capital raising and other significant financial transactions for small- and mid-sized businesses with up to $100 million in sales. Oaklyn acts as a consultant rather than a broker and bills hourly, enabling its advisors to provide objective advice. This approach helps companies and investors determine their best course of action in even the most complex situations.

“We’re pleased to welcome Monty to our team, and with his talents we look forward to deepening our focus on an underserved segment of business owners in Atlanta and the Southeastern U.S.,” said Frank Williamson, CEO of Oaklyn Consulting. “Our strength at Oaklyn is that while we handle the highest stakes, most complicated transactions, we offer empathetic guidance that considers each client’s unique circumstances.”