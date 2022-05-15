Jody Watley Day in Atlanta at Georgia State Capitol Set for June 2

“The Iconic Singer Will Be Honored at Special Event and Receive the Prestigious 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Atlanta is celebrating iconic singer Jody Watley with Jody Watley Day event inside the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The legendary singer will also be publicly recognized for her time, effort, and dedication to humanity in the form of the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. She is confirmed to attend the event.

“We are so excited to designate June 2nd as Jody Watley Day in Atlanta, Georgia,” says Representative Billy Mitchell.” “She is truly the epitome of grace, excellence, class, and a gifted songstress and songwriter.”

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, founder of Trinity International University of Ambassadors adds, “There is not a more deserving recipient to receive this honor than Dr. Watley who have paved the way for so many others.”

Former representative Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haglier and candidate for Georgia Secretary of State who will be providing remarks at the ceremony says, “Dr. Watley is a music icon whose music has blessed and inspired millions.” “It is a joy to recognize her in the State of Georgia.”

With over forty years in the music industry, the iconic singer, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman, is one of the architects of 21st century pop who continues to be a solid and stellar fixture in entertainment. Her enchantingly smooth voice and memorable favorites can be heard all over the world.

From her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1989’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim pairing that is the first to crossover R&B/Hip-Hop, Pop and Dance into the Billboard Top 10 “Friends,” to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ‘80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, Ms. Watley forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

As a solo artist, the pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and Platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards. In 2018, Billboard Magazine included Jody Watley in the Top 60 Hot 100 Female Artists of All Time and Top 25 Top Female Dance Artists of All Time. Her timeless series of hit songs such as “Looking For a New Love,” “Real Love,” “Still A Thrill,” “Some Kind of Love,” “Everything,” and “Friends ft. Eric B & Rakim,” are favorite classics still today played on the airwaves. Ms. Watley was also named as First Ambassador in 2021 to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville and in 2022, she received her first Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business.

“I am truly honored for this recognition from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” says Dr. Jody Watley. “I am also grateful to Representative Billy Mitchell and Dr. Jacqueline Mohair for nominating me for this prestigious award.”