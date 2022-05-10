Commissioner Arrington Co-Hosts Summer Teen Hiring Fair

Commissioner Arrington Co-Hosting 2nd Annual Summer Teen Hiring Fair

The annual event will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. and City of South Fulton District 3 Councilwoman Helen Willis will once again co-host a Summer Teen Hiring Fair. The 2nd annual event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility; 4255 Will Lee Road; South Fulton, GA 30349.

During the fair, teen job seekers will get to meet with potential employers to talk about opportunities in their community. Local human resources professionals will also be available to provide information on job opportunities and to answer questions. Representatives from the Fulton County Board of Health will also be on site to provide walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations and to schedule vaccination appointments.

“We are excited to host this teen hiring fair again so that our South Fulton youth will have job opportunities,” said District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “Last year over 200 youth attended, and over 50 received jobs on the spot. This year, we look forward to having even more opportunities and resources available for our teens.”

The WorkSource Fulton Mobile Career Center will be on site to assist teens in signing up for its Career Compass Academy, which is income-based. The Career Compass Academy is a paid virtual work readiness program for eligible young people between the ages of 14 and 24. The five week-long program provides youth with work-ready skills and abilities along with opportunities to explore and practice work activities in a virtual environment.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments will run between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21. Those appointments can be scheduled by calling the Fulton County Board of Health at one of the following three numbers: 404-613-8150, 404-612-6428, or 404-612-6333, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The event can be shared on social media via the hashtag #STHF2022. RSVP for students is mandatory. To reserve a seat, visit www.sthf2022.eventbrite.com.