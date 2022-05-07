Karine Jean-Pierre Makes History As 1st Black White House Press Secretary

Photo: Getty Images
By Cherranda Smith
Karine Jean-Pierre is set to become the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ White House press secretary, President Joe Biden announced Thursday (May 5).
Jean-Pierre is gearing up to take over once current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki leaves the role in the coming weeks. Jean-Pierre currently serves as the White House principal deputy press secretary.
“Karine not only brings the experience, talent, and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in the statement.
In a tweet, Jean-Pierre thanked the President and said the opportunity is “a true honor.”
“I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill,” she wrote.
Jean-Pierre, who is Haitian American, will formally take over for Psaki whose last day is May 13. Psaki is departing the White House for a role at MSNBC, CNN previously reported.
Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.
About Post Author
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.
Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.