Karine Jean-Pierre Makes History As 1st Black White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre is set to become the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ White House press secretary, President Joe Biden announced Thursday (May 5).

Jean-Pierre is gearing up to take over once current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki leaves the role in the coming weeks. Jean-Pierre currently serves as the White House principal deputy press secretary.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent, and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in the statement.

In a tweet, Jean-Pierre thanked the President and said the opportunity is “a true honor.”

“I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill,” she wrote.