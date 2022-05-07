Atlanta to Africa Book Drive Gets Underway

A huge effort is taking place right now to get more than 5000 French-language books from Atlanta to the French-speaking country of Mali in West Africa. Volunteers are feverishly working and packing the books for shipping from their warehouse in Atlanta in hopes of helping the West African nation get more books in the hands of its citizens. Real Times Media’s National News Director Mark Hayes sat down with the Executive Director of Books for Africa for more insight on the mission and how the organization has grown.

Books For Africa (BFA), with the help of the Honorary Consul for Mali in Georgia, students studying French and the French Organization Alliance Française in Minneapolis-St. Paul, have collected about 5,000 French-language books to ship to French-Speaking Mali in West Africa in the next few days. They were collected in St. Paul, where Books For Africa is based, and in Atlanta, where the main warehouse is located and will be sent to Mali students. Like many African countries, more than 60 percent of Mali’s 21 million people are under 25 years old. The French-language books are part of a shipment of 22,000 books being sent to Mali. The Books For Africa Atlanta warehouse is located in Marietta, GA and staff are now beginning to pack the French books.