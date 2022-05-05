Top 7 Cinco DeMayo Events for Blacks in Atlanta

Vision Lounge 2520 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta

Cinco De Mayo (R&B Edition) at Vision Lounge All-New Renovated Rooftop and Lounge, Bottle Service, Food, Drinks &andLive DJ’s! Enjoy the $2 Tacos prepared to perfection and marvel at the $100 margarita towers all while listening and dancing to hip-hop, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeat, and Reggaeton.

Cafe Circa Tequilla Palooza Celebration 464 Edgewood Avenue Southeast

It’s that time again for Atlanta’s biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration, All are free until 8 p.m.with a reservation. Get your $5 drinks and $5 Margarita’s on until 9 pm. Text or call 678.886.9542 for tables or more fun favors.

Suite Lounge 375 Luckie Street

Foe Diddy, Mr Dorsey, Party Wit Pb, Star Jordan, And Chris Stainless Presents Cinco De Drinko The Largest Cinco De Mayo Party In Atl

Call 404 932 7624 Or 404 310 5301 VIP Tables

Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails 1100 Crescent Avenue Northeast

Cinco de Mayo Hangover Traffic Fridays features Top 40’S, R&B music, celebrity guests, music by Atlanta’s top DJS, hookah, specialty cocktails, and amazing food! For sections/bottle service contact Royal @ 516.424.7280

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta 1356 English Street Northwest

This year the party is sponsored by Patron Tequila, so with the 3rd Annual Jumpoff De Mayo, they’re here to live life and create everlasting memories! No wallflowers, no sections, no bougieness.

JUMPOFF ticket includes 5 complimentary drinks valid from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and live performance by ROSCOE DASH! Early arrival is highly suggested!

Embr Lounge 1136 Crescent Ave

Tequila Vs Everybody Outdoor Patio Day Party 10 pm- to 3am Free Admission Till 12am W/ RSVP $2 Tacos, $5 Margaritas, $150 Patron Bottles until midnight 2 Casamigos Bottles For $400 All Night

Elleven45!

2110 Peachtree Rd. NW

Join the party this Cinco De Mayo Thursday for food, drinks ($5 Reposado) and music at Elleven45 for the biggest party in Atlanta on a Thursday, hosted by celebrities. Enjoy the plush outside patio, food, and drink specials all day long. VIP tables start at $300. For more Text (770) 299-3166 or send a DM(Direct Message) to @Elleven45 on Instagram