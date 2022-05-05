Robin Thicke, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rotimi and More to Perform at Atlanta Célébrez en Rosé Wine and Music Festival

Robin Thicke, Mýa, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and More to Headline Célébrez en Rosé Wine & Music Festival

Organizers announce entertainment lineup for 2022 events in Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and D.C.

Organizers of Célébrez en Rosé (formerly La Fête du Rosé) wine and music festival have announced an all-star lineup of headline performers for its 2022 events in Atlanta on May 7 (Mother’s Day Weekend), Houston on May 28 (Memorial Day Weekend), Washington, D.C. on June 11 (National Rosé Day), and Chicago on June 25 (International Rosé Day).

This year’s festival will feature world-renowned contemporary R&B artist and hitmaker Robin Thicke in Atlanta, Houston, and D.C.; Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Mýa in Houston and Chicago; hip-hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff in Atlanta, Houston, and D.C.; and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Tamia in D.C.; among others.

Founded in 2018, the picnic-style event has garnered national attention through previous years’ music lineups, which featured prominent artists like Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Cassidy, Marian Hill, and more, as well as the high fashion, Instagram-worthy photo installations, VIP experiences, and culinary offerings from celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Kelis that attendees have come to expect.

The festival will be making its third appearance in both the Atlanta and D.C. markets and debuting for the first time in two new cities, Houston and Chicago, in 2022.

“Since the event’s inception, we’ve continued to improve the experience and music for our guests, and this year will be no different,” said Cleveland Spears, III, founder of Célébrez en Rosé. “Music is a huge part of that experience, and I’m proud to say that there will truly be something for everyone at each of the four Célébrez en Rosé events in 2022. We look forward to being back in D.C. and Atlanta with a few new and exciting surprises in store, and introducing our new audiences in Chicago and Houston to a rosé all day experience like nothing they’ve seen before.”

Célébrez en Rosé (French for “Celebrate in Pink”) has continued to grow in popularity and attendance since it launched four years ago under the name of La Fête du Rosé in Atlanta. The festival sold out its second annual appearance in Atlanta and inaugural event in D.C. the following year, attracting thousands of attendees dressed in their finest pink and white summer attire. Watch the official recap of last year’s Célébrez en Rosé event in D.C. here.

Additional local acts and a full entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, paying homage to the unique cultures and audiences of each of the four cities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit celebrezenrose.com.