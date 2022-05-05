Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Announces New Lineup for the 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival

ATLANTA- The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced a new lineup of artists for the 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival—held during Memorial Day weekend from Saturday, May 28, 2022 through Monday, May 30, 2022 at Piedmont Park.

Initially, jazz guitarist George Benson was scheduled to headline Monday’s line-up, however Mr. Benson is no longer able to perform.

George Benson’s team released the following statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, George Benson’s performance at the Atlanta Jazz Festival has been cancelled. Mr. Benson wishes the festival great success and looks forward to seeing his many fans at venues around the world when he resumes his tour.”

Jazz pianist, Kenny Barron will replace George Benson on the Monday lineup at 9 p.m., Warren Wolf and the Pack will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday and local vocalist, Rhonda Thomas will perform at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

See the full updated lineup below.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

1:00 pm – Kebbi Williams and The Wolfpack

3:00 pm – T.C. Carson

5:00 pm – Tia Fuller’s Intersections

7:00 pm – Masego

9:00 pm – Herbie Hancock

Sunday, May 29, 2022

1:00 pm – Joe Alterman

3:00 pm – 4X Grammy Nominated The Baylor Project

5:00 pm – Rhonda Thomas

7:00 pm – Warren Wolf & The Pack

9:00 pm – Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet

Monday, May 30, 2022

1:00 pm – Julie Dexter

3:00 pm – Naia Izumi

5:00 pm – Makaya McCraven

7:00 pm – Kathleen Bertrand

9:00 pm – Kenny Barron

For more information on the 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival, visit the official website, https://atljazzfest.com/.