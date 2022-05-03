NAACP Names Fulton County’s Natalie Hall Commissioner of the Year

Commissioner Natalie Hall is passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of Fulton County. And her hard work and dedication were recognized as the commissioner of the year during the NAACP Atlanta Branch anniversary meeting. She joins us now to tell us more about the honor and the hard she continues to do in Fulton County’s 4th District which is made up almost entirely of the City of Atlanta.

Commission also discussed the actions of the Georgia State Legislature, and how they have been able to move forward with legislation that has removed 3 out of every 4 drop box locations for the upcoming elections, among other changes.

The Commissioner also shares the names of some of the most amazing women she honored during International Women’s Month.