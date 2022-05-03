Fifth Third Aims to Provide 300,000 Meals to Fight Hunger in Metro Atlanta

Customers, employees tackle food insecurity

one community at a time through Fifth Third Day XXXI initiative

ATLANTA – Employees of Fifth Third Bank Georgia will celebrate Fifth Third Day by working to provide 300,000 meals to people facing food insecurity. Food donations and volunteerism efforts will occur in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank, Urban Recipe, Inc., Kennesaw State University CARE and Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta. This initiative is a part of Fifth Third’s annual companywide community celebration in May, centered on May 3. The Bank recognizes the date, 5/3 on the calendar, as Fifth Third Day.

“We are honored to serve our community by helping to provide meals for those who are dealing with food insecurity,” said Randy Koporc, regional president of Fifth Third Bank, Georgia. “For the last two years, we have contributed more than 175,000 meals annually during Fifth Third Day, and this year we aim to provide 300,000. At our core, the Bank is committed to making a difference in the community but on our special day, we do it bigger and better.”

The Bank has celebrated Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 Fifth Third and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. This year’s theme is tackling food insecurity one community at a time. The goal is to help provide 5.3 million meals- of those, 1.5 million meals* will go directly to Feeding America® and the remaining meals will be provided through efforts supporting local hunger relief organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint. Customers also will have an opportunity to support hunger relief by purchasing shields for $1 at all Fifth Third locations.

For the last four years, Fifth Third has collaborated with Feeding America® and member food banks to serve communities. The organization estimates at least 60 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs during the health and economic crisis. The Feeding America® network has continued to provide food for families across the country.

“Fifth Third Bank is committed to helping us fight hunger in our communities, from volunteering to food donations and participating in our Hunger Walk Run,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “With nearly 715,000 food insecure people in our service area, the meals provided by Fifth Third will have a big impact. We are grateful for their help.”

“Fifth Third is an integral part of the communities we serve because our employees live, work and play in the same cities, towns and neighborhoods that our customers do,” said Aleta Young, Community and Economic Development Manager of Fifth Third Bank. “Fifth Third Day is another opportunity for us to serve the community and to be the best corporate citizen we can be.”

For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its customers and communities please visit here.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2022, had $549 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 864,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.