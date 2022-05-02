Fulton County Street Closures for Trump Grnd Jury Begin May 2

Fulton County Residents Should Expect Traffic Impact & Service Impacts in Downtown Area May 2 – 3

Starting May 2, 2022, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will implement special security measures for the Fulton County Courthouse.

While the Fulton County Courthouse complex and the Government Center facilities will remain open to the public, there will be significant traffic impact due to street closures around the courthouse.

STREET CLOSURES

Streets around the Fulton County Courthouse will be closed on May 2. Closures may remain in place throughout the week . Specific street closures include:

Pryor Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (MLK) and Mitchell Street

Mitchell Street from Pryor Street to Central Avenue

Central Avenue between Mitchell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (MLK)

MLK: the 2 lanes adjacent to the Fulton County Justice Center complex will be closed between Central Avenue and Pryor Street

SERVICE UPDATES

Residents seeking services are encouraged to utilize online services wherever possible, or visit satellite services outside of the downtown area if in-person services needed. To access all Fulton County Justice Agencies, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/courts-and-justice-agencies.

Any Fulton County resident who receives a jury summons should follow the instructions of that summons.

The Fulton County Magistrate Court will be conducting first appearance hearings only on May 2. All other hearings will be rescheduled. For more information go to www.magistratefulton.org.

At the Fulton County Government Center, residents and employees should enter through the Peachtree Street entrance.

The Government Center office of the Tax Commissioner will be closed on May 2 and May 3. Residents may seek services online at www.fultoncountytaxes.org or at satellite locations.

The Fulton County Vital Records office at the Government Center will also be closed on May 2. Residents in need of vital records services may visit the Fulton County Board of Health offices at the Willie J. Freeman Regional Health Center at 1920 John Wesley Avenue; College Park, GA 30337 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To access online services or for information updates, please visit www.fultoncountyga.gov