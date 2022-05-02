Early Voting Begins in Georgia Today

Today, Monday, May 2, is the start of in-person early voting for Georgia’s May 24 primary elections.

Early voting will run through May 20, and voters can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. Due to changes in the absentee ballot process under SB 202, early in-person voting is highly recommended for those who are able. Individuals unable to vote early in person will still be able to vote by absentee ballot or at their assigned precinct on Election Day.

Voters can find their sample ballot online on their My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Instructions for locating sample ballots can be found on DPG’s website.

We encourage all Georgians to make a plan to vote early using the information below and on DPG’s website, and to call the Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816 with questions.

Voter Protection Hotline: 1-888-730-5816

OPTION 1: Vote Early in Person (recommended)

(Detailed step-by-step instructions and FAQ here)

Make a plan now to vote early in person if you are able.

• When: Early in-person voting runs weekdays in every county from May 2 to May 20, as well as Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14. Some counties will also offer Sunday voting.

• Where: You can vote early in-person at any polling place in the county in which you are registered to vote. (Note: on Election Day, you will only be able to vote at your assigned precinct)

• How: Sign in to My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov or click here to find your county’s early voting locations and times.

OPTION 2: Vote Absentee if Unable to Vote Early In Person

(Detailed step-by-step instructions and FAQ here)

If you have already requested an absentee ballot, fill it out and return it ASAP once you receive it.

• When: All absentee ballots must be returned and received by your county registrar’s office by 7:00pm on Election Day May 24.

• How: You can return your ballot one of three ways:

o Mail: You can mail your ballot back to your county registrar’s office.

o Ballot drop box: You can drop your ballot off at a ballot drop box during early voting hours in the county in which you are registered to vote until May 20. Call your country registrar’s office for ballot drop box locations.

o Drop off in person: You can bring your ballot directly to your county registrar’s office during business hours by Election Day on May 24.

If you have not yet requested an absentee ballot, we encourage you to make a plan to vote early in person. But if voting absentee is easiest for you, request your ballot ASAP.

• When: All absentee ballot requests must be returned and received by your county registrar’s office by close of business on Friday, May 13.

• How: Sign in to My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov to print an absentee ballot request form. There are several ways to return your completed and signed form to your county registrar’s office. You can find your country registrar office’s email address, fax number, and mailing address on your My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

o Upload online: You can upload a scan or photo of your completed and signed absentee ballot request form online on your My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

o Email or fax: You can email or fax your completed and signed absentee ballot request form to your county registrar’s office.

o Drop off in person: You can drop off your completed and signed absentee ballot request form in person at your county registrar’s office.

o Mail: You can mail your completed and signed absentee ballot request form to your county registrar’s office. You should only choose this option if you are unable to utilize the other options. If you choose this option, mail it in ASAP.

