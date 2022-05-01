How PanCAN Purplestride is beating Pancreatic Cancer Odds

THE ULTIMATE EVENT TO END PANCREATIC CANCER WAS A SUCCESS IN ATLANTA ON APRIL 30. 2022

THE LATE CONGRESSMAN JOHN R. LEWIS’S FAMILY, NBA REFEREE TONY BROWN, SURVIVORS, AND MORE JOINED PANCAN PURPLESTRIDE,

On Saturday, April 30, the Atlanta community joined together with Atlanta’s Pancreatic Cancer Action Network affiliate to fuel progress for pancreatic cancer patients at PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer.

The event took place at Westside Park, where over 1,400 showed up to lend their support. Thousands of individuals who have been affected by pancreatic cancer, including survivors, caregivers, family members, friends, and loved ones, joined together to raise awareness and funds for the world’s toughest cancer.

SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDED:

• The late Congressman John R. Lewis’s family, including cousin and Vice-Chair of the John Robert Lewis Legacy Foundation, Garry Lowe, who formed the team Good Troublemakers

In 2019, Congressman John R. Lewis announced that he was fighting his greatest battle, Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Research shows that African Americans have the highest pancreatic cancer incidence rate and death rate of any racial or ethnic group in the country. In his memory, we are committed to doing our part to change those statistics by partnering with local and national organizations to help facilitate awareness, education, and screenings.

• Veteran NBA referee, Tony was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and served as this year’s Survivor Speaker during the event’s Opening Ceremonies.

PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. PanCAN PurpleStride National 2022 B-roll

HERE ARE THE FACTS:

• Atlanta’s PanCAN PurpleStride took place today, April 30, at Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, beginning at 7:30 am ET.

• Over 1,400 people attended to show support and help raise awareness and funds for the world’s toughest cancer.

• Over $389,000 was raised today. Organizers expect to exceed this year’s goal of $404,000 this weekend. You can still donate at www.purplestride.com/atlanta

• 31 Survivors and their families showed up to lend support

Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with an overall five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. In 2022, more than 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease. While pancreatic cancer has received more attention recently due to many prominent individuals who have passed, including “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Representative John Lewis, an increase in public awareness and research funding remains critical.