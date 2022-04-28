Mercedes-Benz USA Launches new Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy –

Driving Your Future

Program to empower the next generation with three national partners focused on education and safety

Today, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced the introduction of Driving Your Future, the company’s new corporate social responsibility (CSR) program designed to empower the next generation. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations Safe Kids Worldwide®, Junior Achievement USA® and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, the initiative will support educational programs focused on technology and sustainability, career readiness, and child and teen injury prevention.

Driving Your Future is anchored in the company’s commitment to positively impact future generations and make a difference in communities where MBUSA employees live and work. As part of the multi-dimensional partnership, MBUSA will support each organization with financial support, employee and community engagement, and volunteer opportunities on a national level.

“Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with achievement and driven by innovation and ingenuity,” said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We are thrilled to launch Driving Your Future to help educate and empower the next generation of leaders and innovators to enable communities grow and thrive. We look forward to working with our incredible partners to bring this vision to life.”

By harnessing the collective power and expertise of each nonprofit partner, MBUSA will support programs which educate, train and empower children throughout their journey towards a successful future. Driving Your Future will partner with Safe Kids Worldwide to support education around safety and injury prevention; with Junior Achievement USA to support skills training around financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship; and with Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund to provide scholarships to military children of our nation’s fallen or disabled.

“As this next generation of students navigate a new way of learning, we know that there’s an even greater need for education that is culturally relevant,” said Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. “Our partnership with Mercedes will enable us to strengthen our 3DE initiative, which re-engineers education to be more relevant, experiential and connected to real world knowledge to better prepare students for successful careers.”

“Many people might be surprised to learn that preventable injuries are the number one cause of death to children in the United States,” said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. “Our partnership with Mercedes will help us reach new families to prevent traffic and pedestrian injuries and deaths, and ensure more children have the chance to grow up in a safe environment.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Mercedes and deepen our impact,” said MaryEllen Picciuto, president of Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. “We are in the midst of a period of peak need as children of service members killed or wounded in action over the past 20 years of combat are now college aged. Driving Your Future will enable us to support more military families and give back through education to the children needing our support the most.”

For more information on Driving Your Future, please visit: https://www.mbusa.com/en/about-us#corporate-social-responsibility